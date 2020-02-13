Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fire all UK staff and shut Buckingham Palace office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fired their entire UK-based staff in a shocking mass termination. Fifteen jobs are now defunct following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent decision to step down as senior members of the British Royal Family and retiring from official engagements.

The news was broken to staff in in-person talks, and it's believed some roles may be absorbed into the overall royal household, while other positions are now in redundancy talks. Among those alleged to be in the firing line include the couple's communications chief Sara Latham, who previously worked for the Obamas and Hillary Clinton.

Reports in the Mail said the royal couple told staff in January, shortly after announcing their decision to break away from their official duties. The news comes after wide speculation that the Sussexes, including son, Archie, are likely to resettle in North America.

A source told the Mail: "Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed. While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately, there will be some redundancies."

The source insisted that while "Megxit" had come as a complete shock to the staff, most accept the decision. "The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people. The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken," the source said.

"They are all close and supporting each other. The team are busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have one or two engagements scheduled before the couple return to Canada to begin a new chapter of their lives.

