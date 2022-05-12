Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions calls wrong number, pauses payouts: 'We apologize for the confusion'

Friday’s lottery drawing is estimated to be at $99 million

Mega Millions prize payouts have been temporarily paused after a host announced the wrong number during a drawing earlier this week. 

Officials for the lottery said in a statement that "on May 10, 2022, the host of the Mega Millions drawing incorrectly called the Mega Ball a 6 instead of a 9.  

"The 9 ball was drawn into the chamber and is the official result," the statement added, noting that the official winning numbers for Tuesday’s prize – which has yet to be claimed – are "balls 15, 19, 20, 61, and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 9." 

Mega Millions lottery

Mega Millions lottery tickets. (Mega Millions lottery / Fox News)

"We apologize for the confusion," the statement concluded.

New York Lottery said following the mix-up that it has "temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets and all Mega Millions players should hold their tickets for the May 10, 2022 drawing until the issue is resolved." 

A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket on Oct. 19, 2018, in New York City.

Mega Millions, when contacted by FOX Business on Thursday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday's jackpot is now estimated to be at $99 million with a $57 million cash option.