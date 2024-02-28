Mega Millions jackpot rises to $607M ahead of Friday drawing, marking eighth largest prize in game history

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at an estimated $607 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 6, 18, 26, 27 and 49 with a Mega ball of 4. The Megaplier was 3X.

While no one claimed the big bucks, one lucky player in Florida matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

There were also 21 players who won $10,000 and six who played with the Megaplier option to win $30,000.

WINNER OF FLORIDA $36M MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT NEVER CLAIMED IT

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, March 1, and players will be hoping to win the estimated $607 million jackpot – the eighth-largest prize ever offered by the game – or the $286.9 million cash option.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

HOW TO UP YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING THE LOTTERY

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8 in California, where two winners matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize. It has been increasing since then.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE