Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $560M after no winner

The Mega Millions jackpot jumped to $560 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in the July 11 drawing.

This is just the seventh time in the game's 21-year history that the jackpot has surpassed $550 million.

The cash option for the next drawing on Friday is $281.1 million.

The current roll began after the jackpot was last won in April in New York.

Friday's drawing will be the 25th in this sequence.

On Tuesday, the white balls were 10, 17, 33, 51 and 64, with the gold Mega Ball 5.

Just three tickets matched the five white balls to win the standard second-tier prize of $1 million. Those were sold in California, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Nearly 60 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been a total of more than 14.2 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels.

Tickets – for $2 each – are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.