Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $1.25B

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

The estimated cash option is $625.3 million.

The white balls were 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61 and the gold Mega Ball was 12. There were seven tickets that matched the five white balls, and one Texas ticket was worth $4 million, as it included the optional Megaplier.

The next drawing is on Friday night. If won at that level, it would be the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in New York on April 18. This upcoming drawing marks the 31st in the current run.

The Aug. 1 drawing produced a total of nearly 5 million winning tickets across all prize tiers.

Since the last jackpot was won, there have been more than 31.3 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 to $5 million.

Tickets – at a price of $2 each – are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.