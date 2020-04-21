Popeyes helps New Orleans families during coronavirus pandemic with new meal, apparel

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Popeyes is helping to feed the families across the New Orleans community, an area in the nation most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, founded in the “Big Easy” in 1972 and owned by Restaurant Brands International, will provide more than 1 million meals to families in New Orleans who have been affected by the pandemic through proceeds garnered from its newly launched NOLA Strong promotion.

"We are proud of our New Orleans heritage, and we are dedicated to supporting those in our community who need help during these difficult times. We heard from guests that they are eager to help, so we are excited to create a program that makes it easy for them to do so alongside us,” said Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes head of marketing for North America. “Although we can’t physically be together, the spirit of New Orleans unites us all.”

The NOLA Strong meal is comprised of 12 pieces of Popeyes fried chicken, two classic sides, six biscuits, a Popeyes brand “NOLA Strong” t-shirt and a hat. One hundred percent of the proceeds from each meal will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank, the largest anti-hunger network in Louisiana.

In launching the limited-time promotion, the company released a video to highlight the community's "resilient spirit and solidarity" during this critical time.

To further support its hometown during the unprecedented crisis, the company promised to donate to Feed the Front Line NOLA, a nonprofit that works to feed hospital workers across the state, employ out-of-work musicians and artists and support locally owned restaurants. The company's restaurants will also make weekly Sunday meal donations to the organization.

Nationally, the company has partnered with No Kid Hungary to help feed children across America. Guests can make a $1 donation to their contactless delivery order on the company's app and the brand will match it, Popeyes said.

The $28 "NOLA Strong" promotion is available for a limited time while supplies last online or through the company's mobile app.

Customers can also head online to purchase “NOLA Strong” apparel items separately, such as t-shirts and hats, with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward feeding those in New Orleans.

