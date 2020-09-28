McDonald’s customer raises $27G for employee who paid for her meal after she forgot wallet

A teenage McDonald’s employee from Ohio is being celebrated for the random act of kindness he bestowed on a customer.

Brittany Reed, a mother of three who visited a local McDonald’s location shared a lengthy heartfelt Facebook post that described a positive interaction she had with a drive-thru crew member who paid for her family’s order on Tuesday, Sept. 22, according to a report from local news outlet WLWT5.

She explained to a community-based Facebook group called “Let's talk Waynesville, Ohio” that her family had gone out to attend a football practice, and at the day’s end her two younger children, ages 4 and 7, were crying because they were tired and unhappy with Reed’s red potato dinner plans.

Deciding McDonald’s would be the best option, Reed drove to the fast-food chain to make her kids happy.

“We go through the drive through order food all three kids are now crying for one reason or the other I go to pay - I LEFT MY PURSE AT HOME. Welp now I wanted to cry,” Reed wrote. “I look at the young man with tears in my eyes just from being stressed and annoyed and say ‘hun I am so sorry but I have to cancel that order I left my purse at home when we went to football tonight’ WITHOUT HESITATION he takes out his wallet and swipes his card before I could even say 'no I will be right back!'"

Reed made sure to return to the fast-food restaurant and pay the “compassionate” crew member, Wyatt Jones, in cash.

All the while, Jones insisted that he didn’t need to be paid back, according to Reed’s account.

“I just want his parents to know how KIND & COMPASSIONATE your son was tonight! He made this stressed out momma pause for a moment and realize this is exactly what we parents are trying to do, raise great humans,” Reed continued. “Wyatt, do not let this world change your kind heart young man for its people like YOU that will change this world for the better!”

Reed started a GoFundMe campaign for Jones on Friday to show the extent of her gratitude. The campaign has fundraised more than $27,200 as of Monday evening.

Reed and Jones did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Jones’ kind deed did not go unnoticed from higher-ups.

“It’s crew members like ours who make McDonald’s special,” said Eric Godlove, the McDonald’s owner-operator of the location where Jones works, in response to FOX Business’ inquiry. “These last few months have been challenging for many in our community and we’re so proud our employee was able to make this customer’s day just a little brighter.”