McDonald's teams up with 23XI Racing to create racewear collection

McDonald's is putting the fast in food… and in racing.

The fast food chain announced in a press release that it has teamed up with 23XI Racing to create a co-branded clothing line. The line will include shirts, hats, pants and jackets.

McDonald's announced that the race wear collection will be available for purchase starting on February 18. The line will only be available for a limited time.

"We're thrilled to bring our sports fans a street wear collection they will want to wear and show off," said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald's USA. "Through our partnership with Bubba Wallace and 23XI, we've set out to broaden the racing fanbase and change the culture of what is typically seen in the racing world. This collection is one way we're connecting to our fans, and we can't wait to see their excitement when the merchandise drops this Friday."

Ten items were created for the line, including a custom bomber jacket, basketball shorts, tearaway pants and a hoodie.

23XI driver Bubba Wallace said, "For years, racing culture has had a presence in streetwear culture. Growing up, I remember how cool it was to rock a racing jacket with all the different patches and designs, so I was more than happy to model this collection. My favorite piece is the bomber jacket—I love how authentic it looks and it has a unique McDonald's feature that I know fry enthusiasts, like me, will be particularly excited about."

The shirts will retail for $29.99 and the pants, hats, hoodies and jackets will start at $29.99.