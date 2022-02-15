Chipotle opens 3,000th restaurant in Arizona

Chipotle has reached 3,000 locations.

On Tuesday, the chain announced the opening of its milestone 3,000th restaurant location in Phoenix, Arizona.

The newest spot also has one of Chipotle’s digital order drive-thru pick-up lanes, called a Chipotlane, according to an announcement from the company.

Chipotle said it isn't stopping at 3,000 restaurants. In its announcement, Chipotle said it plans to open between 235 and 250 new restaurants over the next year. Chipotle currently has restaurants in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

"This achievement is a testament to our phenomenal teams and their relentless pursuit of bringing Food with Integrity to more communities," Brian Niccol, Chipotle’s chairman and CEO said in a statement. "We are thrilled to celebrate our 3,000th restaurant opening, and the progress we've made towards our goal of having 7,000 restaurants or more in North America.

Last year, Chipotle opened 215 new locations, according to the announcement.

"Our phenomenal teams have demonstrated their abilities to deliver against our aggressive expansion strategies," Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial officer, said in a statement. "We are well positioned to drive sustainable long-term growth and I am optimistic that we will achieve our goals while continuing to Cultivate a Better World."

A significant part of Chipotle’s growth includes its expansion of its "Chipotlane" pickup lane model, the announcement said.

"This format has proven to enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins, and returns," the announcement said of its "Chipotlanes."

