McDonald’s spinoff CosMc pops up in Midwest

McDonald’s mystery spinoff restaurant, CosMc’s, is getting a little less mysterious.

A standalone building, with both logos in the brand's signature yellow, has popped up in Bollingrbook, Illinois. The CosMc shop is not open yet but is far along with four drive-thrus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 286.53 +0.39 +0.14%

A SECOND ALLEGED DEATH TIED TO FAST-FOOD DRINK

It also has its full menu visible offering, ice teas and lemonades, along with coffee brews and frappes, such as the ‘Churro Frappe.’ There were also specialty ‘Signiture Galactic Boosts,’ including a ‘Blueberry Ginger Boost,' which has a 190 calorie count but no price as of yet.

CVS REVAMPING HOW IT PRICES PHARMACY DRUGS

In July, CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts on an earnings call that the small-format concept restaurant will have "all the DNA of McDonald's, but its own unique personality" as reported by FOX Business.

The fast food giant will debut the new concept in a "small handful of sites in a limited geography beginning early next year," a McDonald's spokesperson told FOX Business at the time.

MCDONALD'S REVAMPING ITS BURGERS

McDonald’s

Kempczinski is pushing his ‘Accelerating the Arches’ strategy to help grow the business. Shares of McDonald’s are up 9%, trailing Burger King parent Restaurant Brands’ 13% rise. Both are underperforming the broader S&P 500’s 18% advance this year. Shares of Yum Brands, parent to KFC and Taco Bell, are down 3% this year, while Chipotle's stock has soared 60%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 73.01 -0.20 -0.27% YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 124.38 -1.27 -1.01% CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 2,226.97 +7.76 +0.35%

CosMc’s official debut is expected to be in 2024, but investors and consumers may get more details from the company Wednesday when it holds its annual investor day.

FOX Business’ inquiries to McDonald’s were not immediately returned.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.