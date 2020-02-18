McDonald's top limited time menu items

The Shamrock Shake is back at McDonald's for its annual limited-time run.

While the minty milkshake is a fan favorite at the "Golden Arches," it has some company, as the fast-food chain innovates with new limited-time beverages to accompany the stable of oldie but goodie food items that also make a comeback for a short run.

FOX Business takes a look at some of the items that have reappeared on menus throughout the year.

With the growth of McDonald's coffee segment McCafé, the quick-service brand has been able to take on caffeinated and sugary competitors like Starbucks and Dunkin' with its limited-edition beverages.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

In the fall of 2013, McDonald’s launched its Pumpkin Spice Latte for a limited time. It became available nationally in August 2016 and has come out seasonally since then. Customers have also been able to get their hands on the spiced coffee out of season on the retail side with McCafé's Pumpkin Spice Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods.

McCafé Peppermint Mocha and Hot Chocolate

The McCafé Peppermint Mocha and Hot Chocolate were another regular holiday offering that used to roll out in November and remain available until January. The chain then added an iced Peppermint drink in 2018, before dropping the Peppermint Mocha drinks for a new Cinnamon Cookie Latte in 2019.

White Chocolate Mocha

Following up its fall release, McCafé launched its White Chocolate Mocha in the winter of 2013, which joined the ranks of the chain's already established Peppermint Mocha and Hot Chocolate. The three menu items were regular holiday offerings that would roll out in November and remain available until January and March.

But White Chocolate Mocha and Peppermint Mocha were both traded in for a new Cinnamon Cookie Latte in 2019. Peppermint Mocha, which was the most popular out of the winter holiday lineup, got its last menu innovation from the quick-service chain in 2018 with iced variants.

McRib

When it comes down to McDonald's well-liked seasonal food items, the McRib is the top contender, with fans eagerly awaiting the barbecue pork sandwich's return every fall.

"We're always listening to our customers and we know the McRib has some of the most loyal fans," said Chef Chad Schafer, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation & Commercialization at McDonald's USA in a recent press release.

"This year we're excited to give every McRib fan new ways to show their love for the sandwich with our saucy McRib GIFS so they can celebrate the season no matter where they live," Schafer added.

McLobster

When the summer rolls around in New England, diners aren't looking forward to the McRib, they're looking forward to the McLobster. This shredded lobster roll was first introduced in 1993 and has been available throughout the New England region on and off at a generally low price.

Though the niched and almost secretive sandwich was never released nationally over profitability concerns, the McLobster seemingly gained notoriety around 2013 after actress Ellen Page mentioned the menu item in an interview with Conan O'Brien. But the sandwich was shelved in 2017 after an increase in lobster prices made it unsustainable for the fast-food chain.

Szechuan Sauce

The Szechuan Sauce craze of 2017 can't be ignored either. McDonald's may not offer this soy, ginger and garlic sauce regularly, the condiment made an impression with customers back in 1998 – which launched for a limited time alongside The Walt Disney Company's animated feature film "Mulan."

A limited supply was released for a single day in October 2017 to promote McDonald's Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. The release was such a success, McDonald's ordered additional supplies to do it all again that winter, with branding from the animated show "Rick & Morty."

Szechuan Sauce has not made a return, but the sauce is still being sold on online marketplaces. A listing on eBay has the sauce posted with a $5,000 asking price in addition to a $443.75 tax.