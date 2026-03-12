McDonald's rolls out 'McValue 2.0' menu with $3 items, $4 meals after years of post-pandemic price hikes

McDonald’s is doubling down on its "McValue" menu as the fast-food giant acknowledges that years of post-pandemic price hikes have left many Americans feeling priced out of a basic burger and fries.

In an internal message to franchisees, the world’s largest burger chain announced a sweeping "McValue 2.0" initiative set to launch in April, featuring $3 items and $4 meal deals designed to lure back lower-income consumers who have pulled back on spending because of persistently high living costs.

"We have achieved incredible progress together and remain committed to meeting ever-changing customer needs," McDonald’s wrote in a message to chain franchisees obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

The new menu items will replace the previous buy-one-add-one promotions. Customers can soon pay $3 or less for items including 4-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Sausage Biscuit, and $4 for breakfast meal deals with a McMuffin sandwich, hash brown and coffee.

Internal memos reportedly showed a "unanimous alignment" between the corporation and franchisees, who set their own prices, to address the affordability gap at McDonald’s. Stores are expected to begin training employees on the new deals in the coming weeks.

"We absolutely are going to make sure that we are protecting our leadership position in value," CEO Chris Kempczinski during a February investor call.

Fox News previously reported that McDonald’s prices have risen sharply post-pandemic, with millennials especially vocal on social media about how much menu costs have increased since their childhoods.

A social media user shared a viral graphic claiming a McDonald’s feast once cost about $12 total — with medium fries at 99 cents, a cheeseburger at 79 cents and a Big Mac at $1.85. The post also said a Filet-O-Fish sold for $1.29 in 1991 and a medium drink for 89 cents.

Last year, the company capitalized on its $5 meal deal, various holiday promotions and the revival of its Monopoly sweepstakes. The strategy appeared to work as U.S. sales rose 6.8% in the fourth quarter, the biggest jump in about two years, as lower-priced offers and aggressive promotions drove traffic back into restaurants. Analysts had expected a 4.9% gain.

Kempczinski also said there is growing evidence the company’s value push is working, particularly among lower-income consumers who have been most affected by inflation.

McDonald’s recently ranked No. 10 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 annual list, which evaluates costs, fees, size, growth, support, brand strength and financial stability. The 2026 report marks McDonald’s first Top 10 appearance since 2020, when it placed No. 3. The chain ranked No. 22 in 2025 rankings.

