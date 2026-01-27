McDonald’s doubles down on value: $5 meals, Snack Wrap revival fuel franchise rebound

After a year of sticker shock at the drive-thru, McDonald’s appears to be regaining favor with American consumers.

By abandoning higher-priced menu experiments and returning to its "old-school" $5 meal deals — including the long-awaited return of the Snack Wrap — the fast-food giant has surged back into the Top 10 of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, sending a message that in 2026, value remains king.

McDonald’s ranked No. 10 on Entrepreneur’s annual list, which evaluates costs, fees, size, growth, support, brand strength and financial stability. The 2026 report marks McDonald’s first Top 10 appearance since 2020, when it placed No. 3. Last year, the chain ranked No. 22.

Some McValue items were dropped in 2019, prompting years of customer complaints. Their return in 2025 helped drive a 2.4% same-store sales increase by the third quarter, according to company data.

"When it comes to value, we know there’s no one-size-fits-all," McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in a prior press release. "We’ve worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms."

Local franchisees across the country can also create their own regional meal deals, giving them flexibility to respond to inflation and local costs.

Additionally, McDonald’s began 2026 with a shake-up plan that includes new restaurant openings, menu updates and expanded digital tools. Growth efforts will target high-traffic and emerging markets, while existing stores continue upgrades to meet new operational standards.

This year’s updates include new drink options, chicken wraps, a "better burger" initiative and a protein-focused Hot Honey menu debuting at participating locations Jan. 27.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on its Franchise 500 rank or value-meal plans for the new year.

Several of McDonald’s fast-food competitors also made the list, including Jersey Mike’s Subs (No. 1), Taco Bell (No. 2), Dunkin’ (No. 3), Wingstop (No. 6), Culver’s (No. 9), Subway (No. 18), Wendy’s (No. 19), Kentucky Fried Chicken (No. 30) and Burger King (No. 114). Neither Chick-fil-A nor Chipotle earned a Franchise 500 ranking.

Fox News previously reported that McDonald’s prices have risen sharply in recent years, with millennials especially vocal on social media about how much menu costs have increased since their childhoods.

A user shared a viral graphic claiming a McDonald’s meal once cost about $12 total — with medium fries at 99 cents, a cheeseburger at 79 cents and a Big Mac at $1.85. The post also said a Filet-O-Fish sold for $1.29 in 1991 and a medium drink for 89 cents.

