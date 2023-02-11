McDonald's will remove 'McCrispy' sign located next to UK crematorium: 'Tasteless'

McDonald's says it will remove a sign advertising its "McCrispy" sandwich that's located next to a crematorium in the United Kingdom, according to a report.

The sign, advertising McDonald's "McCrispy" sandwich was placed next to publicly-owned Penmount Crematorium in Cornwall, England, according to Cornwall Live.

"New McCrispy," the sign reads. "A new favorite, here to stay."

Some people told the outlet they found the sign's placement hilarious, while others didn't feel the same way.

"Anyone who doesn't find this funny are the same people that were taken into consideration when the Penmount Hotel in Newquay became Penberthy Care Home. It was thought some wouldn't see the funny side of a building full of older folk sharing the same name as the corporation body furnace," one person said.

Another woman, whose mother-in-law was cremated at the Penmount Crematorium last year, called the sign "tasteless."

"Although I can see the funny side, it is tasteless and I'm sure some grieving family members won't like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one."

"I think how funny it is will probably depend on how long ago you followed the crematorium sign wearing a black tie," another person said.

McDonald's told the outlet in a statement that it will be removing the advertisement.

"We were unaware of the road sign in the vicinity of this bus stop. However, in light of the concerns raised by CornwallLive, we have asked for our advertisement to be removed," a McDonald's spokesperson said.