McDonald's is open on Christmas, these other establishments as well

If you have a hankering for a Big Mac on Christmas Day, you're very likely in luck.

You'll be able to grab that — or a cheeseburger, fries, apple pie, and coffee — at your local McDonald's, though hours may vary based on location. So check with the establishment near you first.

A member of the Fox News Digital staff made a run for a cheeseburger as a late afternoon snack on Christmas Day while the rest of the family was napping after a busy Christmas morning.

She was in luck at the drive-through in her upstate New York neighborhood ("with almost no waiting").

The local Walgreen's and CVS stores were also open in the same Hudson Valley area.

Read on for more stores and their Christmas Day details, with some information here as noted by Fox13 in Tampa Bay:

Applebee's: Individuals locations reportedly have the option of being open on Christmas Day. It's always wise to check first with your local restaurant.

Boston Market: Select locations are open on Christmas for "a traditional, delicious plated holiday meal." Customers can also pick up to-go meals.

CVS: Many locations are open on Christmas Day, a spokesperson told Fox Business earlier. While a large number will operate under regular hours, some have reduced hours.

Denny's: Select locations may be open; check first in your area.

Dunkin': Many locations will be open on Christmas, though hours will vary by location. "We encourage our guests to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting," a spokesperson told Fox Business earlier, as Fox13 noted.

IHOP: Restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, with hours varying by location. Again, check your local shop to confirm its hours.

McDonald's: Hours may vary by location.

Rite Aid: On Christmas day, the store's 24-hour locations will be open all day and night. Its mall stores, however, will be open during mall hours.

Starbucks: Select locations will be open.

Waffle House: Its restaurants traditionally are open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, including all holidays. However, a few locations are operating on a different schedule because of the pandemic, a spokesperson told Fox Business earlier; check in advance.

Walgreens: Walgreens stores are open regular hours on Christmas Day. Pharmacy hours vary by location. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.

It's always wise to check ahead for any specific store's days and times of operation.

Meantime, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!