McDonald's introducing limited-time 'Special Grade Garlic Sauce' to app for dipping

McDonald’s has a limited-time garlic dipping sauce hitting the U.S. market soon.

The fast-food chain said Tuesday customers can start ordering the upcoming Special Grade Garlic Sauce exclusively through the McDonald’s mobile app starting July 9.

The new dipping sauce’s flavor has "notes of garlic and soy sauce, balanced with a slightly tangy sweetness," according to McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain said it developed the Special Grade Garlic Sauce as part of a partnership with the popular anime series "Jujutsu Kaisen."

MCDONALD'S SAYS VERDICT IS IN: US CUSTOMERS DO NOT LIKE MCPLANT BURGERS

Purchases of the limited-time, app-only dipping sauce will earn McDonald’s eaters a month-long complimentary trial of the anime platform Crunchyroll, McDonald’s said. The chain is also giving free Special Grade Garlic Sauce to those who buy McNuggets through the app.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 249.99 -4.85 -1.90%

Eight "Jujutsu Kaisen" characters will appear on the garlic sauce containers.

McDonald’s has sought to capitalize on the popularity of anime in the past.

MCDONALD'S USA PRESIDENT TALKS $5 MEAL DEALS: CUSTOMERS ARE ‘REALLY STRETCHED’

In February, it temporarily incorporated "WcDonald’s" branding on food packaging, offered a limited-time "Savory Chili WcDonald’s Sauce" and put out anime shorts, among other measures, in 30 markets. "WcDonald’s" references the fictional fast food brand that some anime content has used over the years instead of copyrighted McDonald’s logos.

"By featuring our Chicken McNuggets alongside a new dipping sauce, theme package, and bonus gaming content with a mobile app purchase, we created brand excitement and lifted McNuggets category sales," CFO Ian Borden said in late April while talking about that initiative. "Our fans’ passion for the McDonald’s brand and for the WcDonald’s university quickly spread across social media in the U.S. with over 6 billion impressions and nearly 100,000 mentions."

McDonald's

McDonald’s has some 42,000 restaurants operating around the world, 13,500 of which are located in the U.S.

MCDONALD'S ENDING AI DRIVE-THRU ORDERING