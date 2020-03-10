McDonald's introduces Big Mac alternatives: Little Mac and Double Mac

McDonald's is now satisfying "Big Mac appetites of all sizes."

Continue Reading Below

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its Big Mac line-up including, little Mac and Double Mac.

The Big Mac has been a McDonald's menu staple for years. It has two beef patties on three sesame-seed buns with American, cheese, diced onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce and McDonald's special sauce.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 199.86 +13.00 +6.96%

“The Big Mac is more than a burger — over the past 50 years it has become an international icon and a consistent favorite for our fans,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation. “We’re excited to give them new ways to enjoy the burger they love and satisfy fan cravings of all sizes with three delicious Big Mac options.”

The Little Mac has one beef patty slathered in special sauce, an American cheese slice, diced onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, and a sesame seed bun, and the Double Big Mac has four total beef patties -- two patties between the top two buns and two patties between the bottom two buns.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

McDonald's stores have seen steady growth, BUT the fast-food chain's third-quarter earnings missed estimates for the first time in two years. The companies overall revenue has exceeded expectations. The company accrued $5.35 billion in 2019 compared to the $5.31 billion estimates.

The year, “2019 marked a year of significant milestones for McDonald's - including surpassing $100 billion in Systemwide sales and achieving our highest global comparable sales growth in over a decade,” McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement in January.

But the company is also recovering from a scandal in the C-suite. In November, McDonald's CEO, Steve Easterbrook, was dismissed from his job after violating the company standards of business conduct which prohibits employees with “a direct or indirect reporting relationship” from “dating or having a sexual relationship.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“It is not appropriate to show favoritism or make business decisions based on emotions or friendships rather than on the best interests of the company,” the policy says.

Easterbrook was replaced by Christopher John Kempczinski, who previously was the president of McDonald's USA. With rising competition in the fast-food industry, it has forced companies like McDonald's to step outside of the box and it can be seen under Kempczinski's leadership it's what the company is doing. Last month, McDonald's unveiled two new chicken breakfast sandwiches for a limited time across the U.S.

McDonald's joins another old face in the fast-food games, Burger King, trying to reinvent themselves. The second leading fast-food chain has adopted serving non-artificial ingredients and ran an ad campign around the concept through its new 'Moldy Whopper," which is shot at McDonald's because of the preservatives in its food.

ICELANDIC HOSTEL DISPLAYS MCDONALDS BURGER AND FRIES SOLD 10 YEARS AGO

The company stated "The beauty of real food is that it gets ugly," a company spokesperson said last month. "Instead of featuring our Whopper sandwich with the classic flawless and often too perfect photographic style typically used in fast food advertising, we decided to showcase something real, honest and that only Burger King could do.”

The burger is available at its Europe restaurants and select U.S. stores.