McDonald’s giving customers the chance to win free food for life

McDonald's said that winners will receive a McGold Card

Apple-Metro chairman and CEO Zane Tankel discusses California's effort to police fast-food wages and how the restaurant industry has bounced back from the COVID pandemic on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast." video

Apple-Metro CEO reacts to California's fast-food bill: 'Isn't that socialism?'

McDonald’s is giving its fans in the United States the chance to win free food for life

The fast food giant said that starting Dec. 5, every purchase using the McDonald's app gets customers one step closer to scoring a McGold Card for themselves and three friends. 

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends," Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a statement. 

McDonald's For Life is based on two meals a week for 50 years and is open to residents ages 16 and older.

A purchase will not improve the chances of winning and there is a limit of one entry per day. 

The McGold card

Starting Dec. 5, fans in the U.S. can enter to win this elusive card that comes with free McDonald’s for life. (McDonald's / Fox News)

Customers must opt into the MyMcDonald's Rewards program.

The announcement is part of the "SZN of Sharing," happening exclusively on the McDonald's app from Dec. 5 through Christmas Day.

McDonald's

Signage is displayed outside a McDonald's Corp. fast food restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.  (Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

McDonald's also announced that a $1 minimum purchase in the app gives people access to merchandise drops on Dec. 7 and 14. 

McDonald's sign on clear day

This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant.  ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) / AP Newsroom)

That merchandise includes Chicken McNuggets stockings, a McDonald’s AM Wrapper Hoodie and PM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin or Cheeseburger prints and Hamburglar graphic tees.