McDonald’s giving customers the chance to win free food for life

McDonald’s is giving its fans in the United States the chance to win free food for life.

The fast food giant said that starting Dec. 5, every purchase using the McDonald's app gets customers one step closer to scoring a McGold Card for themselves and three friends.

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends," Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a statement.

McDonald's For Life is based on two meals a week for 50 years and is open to residents ages 16 and older.

A purchase will not improve the chances of winning and there is a limit of one entry per day.

Customers must opt into the MyMcDonald's Rewards program.

The announcement is part of the "SZN of Sharing," happening exclusively on the McDonald's app from Dec. 5 through Christmas Day.

McDonald's also announced that a $1 minimum purchase in the app gives people access to merchandise drops on Dec. 7 and 14.

That merchandise includes Chicken McNuggets stockings, a McDonald’s AM Wrapper Hoodie and PM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin or Cheeseburger prints and Hamburglar graphic tees.