McDonald's extends $5 value meal at most US locations

McDonald’s is extending its $5 value meal deal at most locations in the U.S.

The extension of the promotion comes as a majority of McDonald’s markets nationwide elected to continue offering it into December, the fast-food giant said Thursday.

Under the deal, customers can pick one of two sandwich options – a McDouble or a McChicken – plus small fries, four-piece McNuggets and a small soda.

"The extension of the $5 Meal Deal, and the other offerings we’re announcing for our fall line-up, are just a few of the ways we’re working hard to offer great meals at a fair price," McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said.

The meal deal debuted on McDonald’s menus in the U.S. in June. Many consumers are still feeling the squeeze on their wallets from high inflation, with some choosing to eat at home instead of visiting fast-food restaurants.