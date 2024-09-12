Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

McDonald's
Published

McDonald's extends $5 value meal at most US locations

McDonald's $5 meal deal includes a sandwich, fries, McNuggets and small soda

close
Former JPMorgan Chase chief economist Anthony Chan reacts to Kamala Harris saying it will be her 'Day One priority' to bring down prices despite already being in office on 'Varney & Co.' video

Wages are outpacing food prices, but inflation is still a problem: Anthony Chan

Former JPMorgan Chase chief economist Anthony Chan reacts to Kamala Harris saying it will be her 'Day One priority' to bring down prices despite already being in office on 'Varney & Co.'

McDonald’s is extending its $5 value meal deal at most locations in the U.S.

The extension of the promotion comes as a majority of McDonald’s markets nationwide elected to continue offering it into December, the fast-food giant said Thursday.

Under the deal, customers can pick one of two sandwich options – a McDouble or a McChicken – plus small fries, four-piece McNuggets and a small soda.

exterior of a Mcdonald's in california

A McDonald's fast food restaurant is seen in Belmont, California, on April 3, 2023. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The extension of the $5 Meal Deal, and the other offerings we’re announcing for our fall line-up, are just a few of the ways we’re working hard to offer great meals at a fair price," McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said.

MCDONALD'S GIVE CLASSIC MENU ITEM A ‘MAKEOVER’ AMID PUSH TO REVERSE SALES DECLINE

The meal deal debuted on McDonald’s menus in the U.S. in June. Many consumers are still feeling the squeeze on their wallets from high inflation, with some choosing to eat at home instead of visiting fast-food restaurants.