McCormick recalls 3 seasonings over salmonella concerns

McCormick & Company, Inc. is voluntarily recalling three of its seasonings that were shipped nationwide due to "possible contamination with salmonella," according to federal health officials.

The company became aware of the "potential risk" regarding its Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning after routine testing, according to the recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website.

The recalled seasonings were distributed to stores in 32 states between June 20 and July 21, according to the notice.

To date, there haven't been any reported illnesses connected to the recalled products.

However, McCormick "alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately," according to the recall notice.

Additionally, McCormick also instructed its customers to destroy the recalled products "in a manner that would prevent any further consumption."

Salmonella symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

However, the organism can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.