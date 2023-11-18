Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

LIFESTYLE
Published

Mattel releases and then sells out of new Mariah Carey Barbie in one day

The doll is currently being sold on Ebay for double the original price

close
IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond discusses how the Hollywood writers' strike is affecting movie releases on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

IMAX is releasing 'Barbie' with never-before-seen footage: CEO Rich Gelfond

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond discusses how the Hollywood writers' strike is affecting movie releases on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Mattel's new Mariah Carey holiday doll sold out in hours the day it was released on November 17.

The doll, named the "Barbie x Mariah Carey Holiday Celebration Doll," wears a red dress heavily inspired by the 2019 "Make My Dreams Come True Edition" of the "All I Want for Christmas is You" music video, says Mattel's website. 

"Ring in the holiday season with Mariah Carey Barbie Doll," says the Mattel website. 

SUCCESS OF 'BARBIE' MOVIE COULD BE FINANCIAL BOON FOR MATTEL

"Hailed as one of the best solo artists of all time, Mariah is a chart-topping singer, songwriter, and actress who’s also known for festive hits including the holiday classic ‘All I Want for Christmas is You,'' said the website. 

mariah carey doll in packaging

Mattel has released a new addition to its "Barbie Signature" Holiday Celebration collection, and it is "the Queen of Christmas," Mariah Carey. (Amazon.com / Fox News)

"Mariah dazzles in a glittery red gown with a dramatic hem split. A ruched overlay at the hips and a dramatic hem slit add eye-catching detail," said Mattel. 

Additionally, the doll comes with a butterfly ring, silver earrings and a microphone. 

"All I Want for Christmas is You" was originally released in 1994.

It has been a mainstay of the holiday season ever since. 

‘BARBIE’ CROSSED THE BILLION-DOLLAR MARK AT THE BOX OFFICE, LEADING BEST JULY SINCE PRE-PANDEMIC

In Dec. 2021, the song became the first and only holiday single to be certified "Diamond" by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), said the RIAA website.

Mariah Carey Barbie doll with mic

The "Barbie x Mariah Carey Holiday Celebration Doll" can be seen wearing the red dress worn by the singer in the 2019 music video release of her iconic Christmas hit, "All I Want for Christmas is You." (Amazon.com / Fox News)

Songs awarded "Diamond" have sold more than 10 million times, including streaming units, in the United States, said the RIAA. 

The doll is sold under the "Barbie Signature" line of dolls, which typically carry higher price points and are geared toward collectors, rather than young children.

BARNEY FRANCHISE IS BACK: MATTEL SAYS IT'S DOING A ‘COMPREHENSIVE REVITALIZATION’

Other "Barbie Signature" dolls currently for sale on Mattel's website include one designed in collaboration with fashion legend Bob Mackie, the "Dr. Jane Goodall Barbie Inspiring Women Doll," and the "Barbie Signature Ted Lasso Keeley Jones Doll." 

Mariah Carey in red sequin dress

The newly released doll wears a red gown heavily inspired by Mariah Carey's in the above 2019 picture.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC / Getty Images)

Carey herself was thrilled with the doll. 

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime dream to have my own Barbie!," Carey said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day, I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out," she said. 

Mariah Carey barbie doll split

The doll has already sold out on Mattel's website and other retailers listed the doll for $75 — but this collectible item is already selling on Ebay and Amazon for double the original price. (Amazon.com / Fox News)

"I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it!"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The doll was listed as sold out on Mattel's website, Target, and Amazon. 

While the doll retails for $75, resellers on Ebay and Amazon were listing the item at nearly double that original price. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.