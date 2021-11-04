Mattel adjusts job description amid backlash for saying boss can make 'unplanned visits'

Toymaker Mattel says it adjusted a remote job description that gained attention on social media for saying there could be "unplanned visits" from the boss.

A screenshot of one of Mattel's seasonal customer service home agent positions for the American Girl brand was posted to Twitter on Nov. 2 by a user named Erin M.

Mattel confirmed that the screenshot of the posting was an actual listing.

"Actual listing from Mattel for a remote position about a month ago…" Erin M. tweeted.

What was causing so much stir was the line in the description that read: "there may be periodic unplanned visits from a supervisor during scheduled work shifts."

However, Mattel said the description was no longer correct.

"While security is a critical piece of this role, the job description no longer includes language about unplanned visits, which were never put into practice," Mattel told FOX Business Thursday.

However, the post goes on to state that eligible employees must have a "closed-door work area with no distractions or background noise (ie: pets, children, machinery, music or talking)." It also states that employees must have "dedicated high-speed internet" provided by the employee.

Mattel confirmed that the position has been filled and that the post is no longer active.

"American Girl prides itself on providing a supportive environment for employees and ensuring information security for our customers," the company said in a statement. "Our seasonal customer service home agent positions process customer orders, requiring those individuals have access to a private workspace to protect and maintain customer confidentiality."