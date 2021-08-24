Matt Damon's California home listed for $21 million gets $3.1 million price cut: report

Matt Damon’s Los Angeles home just took a massive $3.1 million price cut after 216 days on the market without any offers, The Post can report.

Initially listed at $21 million in January, Damon is now asking for $17.9 million for his Pacific Palisades estate.

The home was put up for sale six months after the 50-year-old actor and his family moved into a 6,000-square-foot $16.75 million Brooklyn Heights penthouse — located in the same luxury condo building that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt also call home — after briefly considering a move to Ireland.

The "Bourne Identity" star first purchased the home, located in the upscale Northern Riviera neighborhood, in 2012 for $15 million, property records show.

Built in 2005, the property is made up of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, and spans 13,500 square feet — more than double the space of his new Brooklyn pad.

Situated on over half an acre, the architecture of the home is zen-inspired and boasts an open floor plan allowing natural sunlight to flood every living space.

Amenities include a game room, bar, office, gym, media room, staff quarters and wine room, according to the listing.

The private backyard features a pool, spa, waterfall, koi pond and lanai with al fresco dining and lounging terraces.

Before moving to his newly purchased Brooklyn abode, Damon and his family lived in a 43,000-square-foot Miami Beach estate, which he sold for $15 million in 2014.

In Damon’s latest film, "Stillwater," he plays the father of a woman stuck in a French prison for a murder she didn’t commit.

The film was blasted by Amanda Knox, claiming the movie profits off her real-life struggle over a wrongful murder conviction.