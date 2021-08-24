Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Matt Damon's California home listed for $21 million gets $3.1 million price cut: report

Damon's Pacific Palisades estate is now listed at $17.9 million.

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 24

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Matt Damon’s Los Angeles home just took a massive $3.1 million price cut after 216 days on the market without any offers, The Post can report.

Initially listed at $21 million in January, Damon is now asking for $17.9 million for his Pacific Palisades estate.

​Movie star Matt Damon just listed this Pacific Palisades home for $21 million. It now reportedly has a $3.1 million price reduction. (Alexis Adams) ​

The home was put up for sale six months after the 50-year-old actor and his family moved into a 6,000-square-foot $16.75 million Brooklyn Heights penthouse — located in the same luxury condo building that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt also call home — after briefly considering a move to Ireland.

The "Bourne Identity" star first purchased the home, located in the upscale Northern Riviera neighborhood, in 2012 for $15 million, property records show.

MATT DAMON LOOKS TO SELL CALIFORNIA HOME FOR $21 MILLION

​ The home features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. (Alexis Adams) ​

Built in 2005, the property is made up of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, and spans 13,500 square feet — more than double the space of his new Brooklyn pad. 

Situated on over half an acre, the architecture of the home is zen-inspired and boasts an open floor plan allowing natural sunlight to flood every living space.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amenities include a game room, bar, office, gym, media room, staff quarters and wine room, according to the listing. 

The private backyard features a pool, spa, waterfall, koi pond and lanai with al fresco dining and lounging terraces.

The backyard features a pool, spa, waterfall along with a koi pond. (Alexis Adams) ​

Before moving to his newly purchased Brooklyn abode, Damon and his family lived in a 43,000-square-foot Miami Beach estate, which he sold for $15 million in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In Damon’s latest film, "Stillwater," he plays the father of a woman stuck in a French prison for a murder she didn’t commit.

The film was blasted by Amanda Knox, claiming the movie profits off her real-life struggle over a wrongful murder conviction.