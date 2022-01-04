Matt Damon roasted over divisive crypto commercial: ‘Does he not have enough money already’

Matt Damon is being taken to task over a cryptocurrency commercial he stars in that many on social media deemed "cringe-worthy" for its delivery to the masses.

The "Oceans 11" actor, 51, was called out for his oration of a Crypto.com commercial that highlights history’s greatest achievements and some of the world’s most fearless odds-breakers while delivering an exaggerated message about striking at potentially lucrative opportunities while the proverbial iron is hot.

"History is filled with almosts," the "Good Will Hunting" star boasts as he takes a walk through a sound stage that imposes via CGI a large wooden ship next to him. "With those who almost adventured, who almost achieved, but then it proved to be too much."

"Then there are others, who embraced the moments and commit," Damon forges as he passes visual re-creations of milestones that include mountaineers ascending Mt. Everest, the Wright Brothers’ maiden flight and a group of astronauts readying themselves for a spatial voyage.

Damon continues: "These mere mortals, just like you and me, as they peer over the edge, they calm their minds and steel their nerves with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since the time of the Romans: Fortune favors the brave."

Although the advertisement began airing back in October, many are now taking to social media to blast the promo as divisive, pointing to Damon’s strategic message as one spewed by boiler-room big shots looking to make a big sale at the expense of the less fortunate or those unwilling to take big risks.

"Matt Damon doing a crypto ad. Jesus Christ does he not have enough money already," one Twitter user inquired.

Another social media griper shaded the popular Dogecoin, writing, "Are you going to put your life savings into the pretend computer dog money that you can’t spend or are you a p----."

In December, the famed Staples Center in Los Angeles became the Crypto.com Arena after the company secured the naming rights to the venue from its owner, entertainment company AEG, for more than $700 million.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek told the Los Angeles Times he viewed the deal as a potential turning point in the acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

"In the next few years, people will look back at this moment as the moment when crypto crossed the chasm into the mainstream," he told the newspaper from his home in Hong Kong.

The future outlook for digital assets and their uses have been argued for and debated feverishly in recent years as many scramble to decide whether to explore the realms of virtual currency.

A bevy of celebrities have at least dabbled in the cryptocurrency space including Snoop Dogg, who has even thrown his efforts behind the Sandbox game — a virtual world within the Metaverse in which players can purchase and develop land assets that they "own and govern" alongside Snoop’s mansion in the "Snoopverse."