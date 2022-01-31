Nearly 20K Matrix Fitness treadmills recalled over fire hazard

Nearly 20,000 treadmills are being recalled for posing a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Johnson Health Tech issued a recall for the Matrix Fitness T1X, T1xe, T3x and T3xh treadmills because "the power cord can become loose from the treadmill’s power socket," according to the federal regulatory agency's warning notice.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The recall was issued after Matrix Fitness received 58 reports from consumers that the power cord and socket had started to spark, smoke and melt.

In seven instances, the treadmill reportedly started a fire. In two of those instances, there were reports of property damage.

To date, no injuries have been reported, according to the notice.

The running platform on the treadmills measures 60 inches long by 20 inches wide and comes with a 33-inch-wide console and a straight power cord with no power cord bracket, according to the recall notice.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The treadmills were sold at Johnson Health Tech North America and Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores across the nation as well as online at MatrixFitness.com.

They were on sale from August 2009 through October 2020.

Consumers should contact Johnson Health Tech North America to schedule a free repair, according to the notice. Johnson Health Tech North America is working to contact "all known purchasers directly."

In the notice, the CPSC said any exercise facilities that use the equipment should "ensure that the power cord is completely inserted into the power socket" prior to each use until it is repaired.