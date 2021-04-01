MasterCard partners with Doordash, Hello Fresh to offer new deals for select cardmembers

Mastercard is bringing food and grocery delivery benefits to select credit cardholders as part of new partnerships with DoorDash and HelloFresh.

VISA TO ALLOW PAYMENT SETTLEMENT USING CRYPTOCURRENCY

Beginning April 1, Mastercard's World and World Elite consumer credit cardholders will receive a three-month complimentary DashPass subscription. A DashPass subscription offers unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12 from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores and gives 5% credit back on every eligible pickup order.

All new and existing DashPass members will automatically get a $5 discount on their first two orders each month until September 2022 when paying with a World or World Elite Mastercard.

"We are delighted to partner nationwide with Mastercard to empower their cardholders to affordably and conveniently access the best of their communities with DashPass," the company said in a blog post. "A DashPass membership makes it easy and affordable for consumers to enjoy the best of their neighborhoods, from restaurant meals to essential household, convenience, and grocery items, to specialty shops and healthcare necessities. Now, World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders can add a little more flavor to their lives and access all of these benefits in addition to incredible deals and exclusive, members-only DashPass offers."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MA MASTERCARD, INC. 362.03 +6.06 +1.70% DASH DOORDASH INC. 131.68 +0.46 +0.35% HLFFF HELLOFRESH SE 77.06 +2.08 +2.78%

World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders will also receive 5% back on each purchase made with HelloFresh, which can be used towards future orders. New HelloFresh customers will also receive a discount off of their first few orders.

“HelloFresh is committed to providing consumers with an affordable and delicious home cooking experience," HelloFresh US vice president of strategic projects Andreas Sossong said in a statement. "Through our partnership with Mastercard, we are pleased to offer our customers and cardholders even greater value to their weekly meal kit subscription.”

COSTCO OFFERING 2-COURSE EASTER DINNER FOR DELIVERY — HERE'S HOW MUCH IT COSTS

The new partnerships with DoorDash and HelloFresh come as food delivery has surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Doordash said in a letter to shareholders in February that its total orders in the fourth quarter of 2020 grew 233% year-over-year to 273 million, while its revenue increased 226% year-over-year to $970 million. Meanwhile, HelloFresh delivered more than 600 million meals in 2020 to customers in its 14 markets around the globe. HelloFresh's active customer base in the U.S. surged 46% year-over-year in its fourth quater to 2.6 million, and the company reported U.S. sales of $705 million for the fourth quarter and $2.5 billion for the full year.

In addition, Instacart customers who sign up for an annual Express Membership using the World and World Elite cards as their default payment method are eligible to receive two free months on subscriptions through September 2021.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mastercard is also expanding pre-existing partnerships with Lyft, Fandango and Shoprunner.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LYFT LYFT INC. 64.28 +1.10 +1.75%

World and World Elite cardholders will automatically receive a $5 credit for every three Lyft rides taken per month. The credit, which can be used once per month, will be automatically applied to the next ride. In addition, cardholders will earn a $5 Fandango reward for every $20 spent on digital movie rentals and movie ticket purchases and be provided a free Shoprunner membership, which offers free 2-day shipping and free returns from over 100 participating retailers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to Mastercard's Spending Pulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, online sales grew 54.7% in February compared to 2020.

“As consumers, we’re shopping and spending more digitally than we ever have before and these new behaviors are here to stay,” Mastercard's executive vice president of Product and Innovation in North America, Chiro Aikat, said in a statement.“At Mastercard, we remain committed to ensuring that our cardholders get the highest value from their everyday spend by continuing to deliver offers with the merchants and categories with which they’re spending most frequently."