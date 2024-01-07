Massachusetts snowstorm cancels, delays flights at Boston's Logan Airport

Flights at Boston’s Logan International Airport are being canceled and delayed due to a winter storm that is forecast to dump more than a foot of snow in parts of Massachusetts.

As of Sunday morning, there were 149 canceled flights and 36 delayed flights at Logan, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking platform. The bulk of the canceled flights were from carriers Cape Air, JetBlue and United Airlines.

The airport warned travelers on Saturday that the storm was expected to bring cancellations.

"Passengers are advised to check with their airline on the status of their flight before coming to the airport and to allow extra time to travel to and from the airport," the airport said in a post on social media.

NEVADA AIRPORT ADDRESSES SECURITY CONCERNS AFTER MAN STEALS PLANE, FLIES TO CALIFORNIA

In a separate post, the airport wrote that Logan "remains prepared for winter in New England," along with a photo of snow removal machinery on a snow-covered airfield outside the airport.

The winter storm is the latest cause of flight cancellations after the Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday temporarily grounded certain Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing Friday night in Portland, Oregon, when a door blew out of the aircraft.

FAA TO TEMPORARILY GROUND CERTAIN BOEING PLANES AFTER ALASKA AIRLINES DOOR BLEW OFF MID AIR

The storm is expected to drop at least an inch of snow per hour in some areas, with heavier snow forecast for Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service Boston said. The agency had issued a winter storm warning that they then canceled and updated to a winter weather advisory for parts of the state through 1 a.m. Monday.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thousands of homes across the state had already lost power as of Sunday morning, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s real-time tracking system. The tracker showed 17,600 customers without electricity as of 9 a.m.