Massachusetts company recalls more than 24,000 pounds of chicken sausage due to possible plastic contamination

A company is recalling more than 24,000 pounds of chicken sausage after customers reported finding pieces of plastic inside some of the meat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said this week.

Massachusetts-based Kayem Foods Inc. decided to voluntarily recall 24,173 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken sausage products that may be contaminated with plastic, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

The company notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after three customers said they’d found plastic inside the food.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

FSIS urges customers to either throw away the product or to return it to where they purchased it.

The product, an 11-ounce vacuum-packed package containing four pieces of "ALL NATURAL al fresco CHICKEN SAUSAGE SWEET APPLE with Vermont made syrup" with lot code "179" and "USE/FRZ BY" date "OCT 01 2025" printed on the back package label, was produced on June 28.

The products have establishment number "P-7839" inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped nationwide.

The recall comes the same week a New York company issued a nationwide recall of a fish product due to a risk of botulism poisoning.