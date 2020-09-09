$210G Maserati MC20 supercar debuts with 621 hp V6, electric version to follow

Maserati’s first electric supercar runs on gasoline … for now.

The all-new MC20 is a mid-engine carbon fiber coupe powered by a turbocharged V6 that will be followed by convertible and all-electric models. It is the brand's first supercar since the $670,000 MC12 that was built from 2004 to 2005.

The two-seater features butterfly doors and a subtly-designed body with a supercar take on Maserati’s iconic oval grille.

The Maserati-designed V6 features a unique twin combustion chamber design with dual spark plugs and both port and direct fuel injection that give it exceptional power density, generating 621 hp from just 3.0-liters of displacement.

The power is delivered to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Maserati says it is capable of accelerating to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 202 mph.

The suspension features double wishbones all around and computer-controlled shocks, plus a hydraulic lift to help get the low-slung front end over rough roads at low speeds.

Pricing for the MC20 will start at $210,000 when it goes on sale in the U.S. late next year.

Details on the convertible and electric versions have not been revealed, but the electric MC20 will be joined in showrooms by battery-powered versions of the next-generation GranTurismo and GrandCabrio GTs, as it becomes the electric leader among Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' brands.

