Marriott partners with Rent the Runway for designer clothing rentals in hotel rooms

The Closet Concierge will be available at W Hotels in Aspen, Colorado, South Beach, Washington, D.C., and Hollywood

Here’s an incentive for vacationers to pack lightly.

Marriott International has teamed up with Rent the Runway, the subscription clothing rental service, to make wardrobes accessible to women staying at hotels across the U.S., the companies announced Thursday.

The Closet Concierge, as it’s called, will be available at W Hotels in Aspen, Colorado; South Beach, Miami; Washington, D.C., and Hollywood. Guests who book a room can choose from four different styles to rent for their stay from Rent the Runway’s Unlimited Closet for $69. The charge is on par with what Rent the Runway charges guests to rent out four pieces for a month ($69 for a trial and $89 for a reoccurring subscription).

Rent the Runway's Aspen collection in partnership with the W Hotel. (Ana Mari Rovirosa). 

The wardrobe will be tailored to each destination. So travelers venturing to the ski slopes in Aspen can get access to winter coats, fleece jackets, and high-rise jeans, while those heading to South Beach could get more beachy looks like sleeveless rompers.

MARMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC.139.26+0.70+0.51%

The partnership plays to the growing trend of ordering up items on demand.

“Travelers can simply show up and have their dream closet waiting for them in their hotel room."

- Jennifer Hyman, Co-founder/CEO of Rent the Runway

Rent-the-Runway is valued at more than $1 billion. The clothing rental service, which started out selling designer dresses, has since expanded to everyday workwear for women with styles by luxury designers like Gucci and Oscar de la Renta. Customers order looks online and have them delivered.

The company has also opened Rent the Runway brick-and-mortar shops across the country, pivoting to becoming a lifestyle brand with clothing drop-offs at WeWork locations, where women can make returns. More recently, the brand announced a partnership with department store Nordstrom, where it will have drop-off boxes at 30 locations.

Rent the Runway's South Beach collection in partnership with the W Hotel. (Ana Mari Rovirosa)

NORDSTROM AND RENT THE RUNWAY DRIVE THE FUTURE OF RETAIL

Despite its success, the brand has had its share of glitches, facing backlash in recent months over customer complaints that the rental service was canceling orders due to supply chain problems. Rent the Runway said it would refund and give out extra cash to customers inconvenienced by the delivery issue. Shopper complaints about wardrobes not showing up in time have been ongoing since.

