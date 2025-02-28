Mark Zuckerberg channels musician Benson Boone during wife's birthday bash

Mark Zuckerberg appeared to channel musician Bensen Boone while celebrating wife Priscilla Chan’s birthday.

The CEO of Meta Platforms on Friday shared a video on Instagram of himself taking the stage at a party for Chan’s 40th birthday in a tuxedo and then ripping it off to reveal a light blue, sparkly jumpsuit.

In the video, a jumpsuit-clad Zuckerberg jumped onto a piano with a microphone in hand. He also moved around the stage, seemingly singing and drawing laughter from his wife.

"Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single," the Meta Platforms CEO wrote in the caption of the post.

Boone donned a blue jumpsuit during his recent performance of the song "Beautiful Things" at Grammy’s earlier in the month. He had been nominated for Best New Artist, an award that ended up going to Chappell Roan.

The song "Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else," newly released by Boone, played over the video in Zuckerberg’s Instagram post.

Boone told the Meta CEO that "you’re wild for this" in an Instagram Story.

The 40th birthday bash for Chan happened over the weekend, People reported.

Zuckerberg and Chan have been married for over 12 years.

She wrote in a social media post of her own that she had "turned forty surrounded by family, friends, laughter and dance."

"I am so lucky to be so loved," she added.



