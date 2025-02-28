Expand / Collapse search
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg channels musician Benson Boone during wife's birthday bash

Zuckerberg said, 'Your wife only turns 40 once!'

Mark Zuckerberg appeared to channel musician Bensen Boone while celebrating wife Priscilla Chan’s birthday. 

The CEO of Meta Platforms on Friday shared a video on Instagram of himself taking the stage at a party for Chan’s 40th birthday in a tuxedo and then ripping it off to reveal a light blue, sparkly jumpsuit.

In the video, a jumpsuit-clad Zuckerberg jumped onto a piano with a microphone in hand. He also moved around the stage, seemingly singing and drawing laughter from his wife. 

"Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single," the Meta Platforms CEO wrote in the caption of the post. 

Boone donned a blue jumpsuit during his recent performance of the song "Beautiful Things" at Grammy’s earlier in the month. He had been nominated for Best New Artist, an award that ended up going to Chappell Roan.

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg walks to lunch following a session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 8, 2021, in Sun Valley, Idaho.  ((Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The song "Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else," newly released by Boone, played over the video in Zuckerberg’s Instagram post. 

Boone told the Meta CEO that "you’re wild for this" in an Instagram Story.

The 40th birthday bash for Chan happened over the weekend, People reported.

Zuckerberg and Chan have been married for over 12 years. 

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan attend the 7th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018, in Mountain View, California.  (Taylor Hill/Getty Images / Getty Images)

She wrote in a social media post of her own that she had "turned forty surrounded by family, friends, laughter and dance." 

"I am so lucky to be so loved," she added.


 