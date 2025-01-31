Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says ‘everything I say leaks’ from internal meetings: ‘It sucks’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly weighed in earlier this week on leaks from internal company all-hands meetings.

Zuckerberg, the chief executive of the corporate parent of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads, said Thursday during a company-wide meeting that "everything I say leaks" so he must heed what comments he makes, 404 Media reported, citing audio from the gathering.

Zuckerberg said that he wanted "to be able to talk about stuff openly, but I am also trying to like, well, we’re trying to build stuff and create value in the world, not destroy value about stuff that inevitably leaks," according to the audio.

"There are a bunch of things I think are value-destroying for me to talk about, so I’m not going to talk about those," the Meta CEO said, adding that it’s a "little bit of a bummer" but acknowledged "maybe it’s just the nature of running a company at scale," according to 404 Media.

He reportedly made the comments ahead of the meeting’s question-and-answer session. The format of that portion of the meeting was altered from past company-wide meetings but still sought to cover the "main themes" of things workers asked about, the outlet reported.

Zuckerberg said employees "can give us feedback later" on the adjustments, according to the outlet.

The tech company’s global workforce consisted of over 74,000 workers at 2024’s year-end, according to the annual report that Meta submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

The meeting, held a day after the company released its fourth-quarter financial results, was reportedly wide-ranging.

FOX Business reached out to Meta for comment on Zuckerberg’s reported comments.

Zuckerberg reportedly discussed DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup that recently released an AI chatbot that it claimed was on par with the most advanced models from U.S. companies. DeepSeek claimed it spent less money and used only 2,000 Nvidia H800 chips to do that.

He said Meta "can not only observe what they did, but we can read about it and implement," something he said would "benefit" the U.S. tech company, according to 404 Media.

Meta released its own open-sourced AI model, Llama, in 2023.

Zuckerberg described Llama as a free model "that’s competitive with the best models out there," adding that he thinks "there might be an opportunity to do even more," the outlet reported.

During the meeting, he reportedly said Meta "now have an opportunity to have a productive relationship with the United States government, and we’re going to take that," regarding the new Trump administration.

Zuckerberg met with President Donald Trump in late November. The tech CEO was also present at the 47th president’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., two weeks ago.

Zuckerberg’s thoughts on the trajectory of AI, DEI policies and TikTok were among some of the other topics that came up during Meta’s company meeting, according to 404 Media.

On Wednesday, while discussing the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report with analysts and investors, he said 2025 was "going to be a big year" for Meta.

"I think this is the most exciting and dynamic that I have ever seen our industry," he said. "Between AI, glasses, massive infrastructure projects, doing a bunch of work to try to accelerate our business, and building the future of social media, we have a lot to do. And I think we’re going to build some awesome things that shape the future of human connection."

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.