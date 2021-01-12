Marie Kondo launches Container Store line for home organizers as tidying up craze gets boost from pandemic

Get ready to spark joy.

Marie Kondo, the star of the Netflix series "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" and an organizing guru known for her decluttering methods, has partnered with the Container Store for a line of her own organizational products.

The Container Store x KonMari collection features products specifically meant to help people keep their clutter in check, with more than 100 items for the kitchen, office, closets, kids rooms and storage.

The collection features everything from food storage containers (starting at $9.99) to chic bamboo storage sets (between $19.99 to $149) and desk organizers like letter trays and drawer dividers ($9.99 to $29.99).

NETFLIX'S 'GET ORGANIZED' LIKELY CONTRIBUTING TO SALES AT CONTAINER STORE

Parents will also be pleased to know there are plenty of toy storage options that can double as room décor – including wall-mounted bookshelves and cotton rope bins fit for stuffed animals, all under $20 each.

Kondo's KonMari organization method -- komono -- promotes tidying up by category, not location, starting with clothes, books, papers, sentimental items and miscellaneous products. Kondo’s advice? Keep what you love and toss what no longer sparks joy.

While Kondo’s home organization trend proved to be a hit well before the pandemic forced the world to spend more time at home, sales of home improvement products, particularly on the storage front, have gained a boost in recent months with more Americans working remote and in need of more space.

The Container Store was experiencing a shortage of storage items around the time Netflix’s other decluttering fan-favorite reality show "Get Organized with the Home Edit" aired last year. Fans on social media tweeted about shelling out for products featured on the show.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TCS CONTAINER STORE GRP INC (THE) 12.03 +0.55 +4.79%

Storage supplies were also in higher demand that year. Filing and file storage supplies alone were up 3% in 2019 compared to the previous year; sales of shredders surged 2%, and laminators saw a 10% increase in sales, according to data from market research firm NPD Group.