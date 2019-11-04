Maria Bartiromo honored with lifetime achievement award from National Italian American Foundation

FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo was honored over the weekend at the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) gala for her accomplishments.

Continue Reading Below

“The National Italian American Foundation is honored to give Maria Bartiromo this lifetime award for all her achievements,” said NIAF board member Joseph D. Lonardo. “But we would also like to thank her for being an active member of the National Italian American Foundation Board of Directors and above all, a proud Italian who honors her heritage and all of our traditions.”

BARTIROMO'S ADVICE TO WOMEN IN THE WORKPLACE: I DIDN'T LET NYSE MEN PUSH ME AROUND

Bartiromo joined FOX Business as global markets editor in January 2014. She is the anchor of "Mornings with Maria," "Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street" and "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News.

She made history in 1995 when she became the first reporter to broadcast live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on a daily basis. Bartiromo worked at CNN for five years before joining CNBC where she stayed for two decades.

She has earned a number of prestigious awards, including two Emmys and a Gracie Award. In 2009, the Financial Times named her one of the “50 Faces That Shaped the Decade,” and she was the first female journalist to be inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame Class of 2011. In 2016, she was inducted into the Library of American Broadcasting.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bartiromo attributes her success in business to her Italian-American upbringing.

“I'm so grateful to be able to have this opportunity to do what I love, to work hard the way I love to and it speaks directly to my upbringing. It speaks directly to what I've learned and who I am,” said Bartiromo.

“After a lifetime of being Italian American and growing up with the influence of my hardworking parents and the influence of my grandmother from Agrigento and my grandfather from Nocera in Naples … I truly have lived the American Dream. I know it.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS