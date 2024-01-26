Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Man uses 46-year-old Disney World pass to be admitted into park: 'Golden ticket'

Pass to enter Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, was priced under $10, according to a viral TikTok video

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 29

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A man has gone viral after showing how he successfully gain admission into a Disney World park by using a pass that was nearly 50 years old.

In a TikTok video garnering more than 8 million views, Matthew Ables said he found the pass, which was in the form of a booklet, and allowed entry into Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

Ables told his followers that the pass had been "collecting dust" since before he was born, and he assumed it was "an old family keepsake."

DISNEYLAND AND DISNEY WORLD CUTTING CHILD TICKET PRICES IN UPCOMING DEALS

"I realized it had never been used and there is no expiration date," he added.

WDW partners stature

A man has gone viral on TikTok after successfully using a ticket from the 1970s to gain entry into Disney World's Magic Kingdom. He said the vintage ticket had no expiration date and originally cost $8. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The pass, which was purchased in the late 1970s, was good for one day in only one of the parks — Magic Kingdom.

Today, the "theme park ticket" available at Walt Disney World has a base price of $109 per day, according to the theme park's website.

DISNEY WORLD PRICES SURGE 3,871% OVER 50 YEARS, CHART SHOWS

Ables said in his TikTok video that his vintage pass cost $8, which means the price of a ticket for Disney World has increased by at least 1,262.5%.

Fox Business reached out to Matthew Ables for comment.

A Magic Kingdom ticket may vary with prices hitting upwards of $184 for those over 10 and $179 for ages 3-to-9 years old.

Ables arrived at the ticket booth and turned in his "golden ticket," unsure if it would be accepted.

"I was getting nervous there, because she started aggressively stamping ‘void’ all over the ticket booklet and then left," he said in the video, which shows him approaching a park ticket booth.

DISNEY WORLD ANNOUNCES TICKET PRICE HIKE, MORE CHANGES

"But she did come back with this yellow pass which, supposedly, is good to get into the park," Ables said.

Upon entering the park, Able learned that Magic Kingdom tickets that day cost $164 for customers ages 10 and up.

DISNEY PARK PRICE HIKES 'TOO AGGRESSIVE,' CEO BOB IGER ADMITS

Fans of the park shared their thoughts on both the rarity of the pass and the unbelievable price tag on the relic.

cinderella's castle 1980

Matthew Ables, a TikTok user with more than 644,000 followers, said he was still able to enter Disney's Magic Kingdom because his pass did not have an expiration date. (Barbara Alper/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"As a former vacation planner - this is what we trained for and most of us never got to do. You made her day," one user commented.

"$8 in 1978 is worth about $40 in today’s value. Its crazy how much they keep increasing prices," another person wrote. "I’m just saying that based on inflation alone, prices should be about 1/3 of what they are now."

"I'm just saying your comparison is worthless on inflation alone. The park is more than 3x size, so you're actually getting a deal," one TikToker commented, defending the theme park's prices.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Disney World ticket split

In a TikTok video garnering more than 8 million views, a man named Matthew Ables appeared to give users a dose of nostalgia as he revealed how he successfully gained entry into Disney's Magic Kingdom with a ticket booklet dating back to the 1970s. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images/Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Fox News)

Ables' 46-year-old pass was labeled "10 adventures in one."

Ables shared in the comments that each ride used to have its own individual ticket, which was what was included in the packet.

It's unclear if purchasing a ticket booklet back then was equivalent to buying a standard entry pass today.

Fox Business reached out to representatives at Walt Disney World for comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.