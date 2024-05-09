Expand / Collapse search
Man risks losing finger in viral Tesla Cybertruck 'frunk' sensor test video

Tesla Cybertruck owner tests out frunk closure sensitivity before, after software update

A man tested if Tesla’s Cybertruck update made the front trunk safer by closing it on his finger, footage that has gone viral shows. Courtesy: Jeremy Judkins via Storyful video

Man tests Tesla Cybertruck frunk sensor with produce, finger

A man tested if Tesla’s Cybertruck update made the front trunk safer by closing it on his finger, footage that has gone viral shows. Courtesy: Jeremy Judkins via Storyful

A southeastern man used fruits and vegetables to test out how well his Tesla Cybertruck's front trunk, better known as a "frunk," detected obstructions while closing before he decided to test out post-software update sensitivity with his limbs. 

"Right now, it's not very safe," Jeremy Judkins says as he starts his now-viral video. He shows a cucumber, carrot and banana all being sliced in half by the side of the frunk during closure. An eggplant is harmed, but does not endure the same disfigurement as all the previous produce he used.  

"It is destroying everything. This is before the software update, everything is pretty much damaged," Judkins says.

He then shows how and why he decided to do the test, with the electric vehicle's screen detailing how a software update will make it so that the "frunk can better detect obstructions just before it finishes closing."

Tesla Cybertruck frunk cuts carrot

Jeremy Judkins starts the video off by showing how easily the Tesla Cybertruck's frunk easily cuts through produce. (Jeremy Judkins via Storyful)

Tesla Cybertruck softare update details

The Tesla Cybertruck's onboard screen explains the changes expected to frunk closure following a software update. (Jeremy Judkins via Storyful)

His experiment progresses to his arm, his hand and then his pointer finger. His arm and hand were detected without issue. When testing his finger, he looks nervous as the frunk begins to close down on it. Eventually, everyone can see his finger does get stuck, and he showcases a rather nasty looking indentation while his finger is shaking.

"I feared for my finger for a second… not gonna lie," Judkins says. "While the new Cybertruck update does protect your banana, your finger is still at risk. They have some work to do."

Jeremy Judkins uses his finger during a frunk closure test after the Tesla Cybertruck update.

TSLA TESLA INC. 174.72 -3.09 -1.74%

FOX Business reached out to Tesla for comment, but have not yet heard back. 