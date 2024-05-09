Man risks losing finger in viral Tesla Cybertruck 'frunk' sensor test video

A southeastern man used fruits and vegetables to test out how well his Tesla Cybertruck's front trunk, better known as a "frunk," detected obstructions while closing before he decided to test out post-software update sensitivity with his limbs.

"Right now, it's not very safe," Jeremy Judkins says as he starts his now-viral video. He shows a cucumber, carrot and banana all being sliced in half by the side of the frunk during closure. An eggplant is harmed, but does not endure the same disfigurement as all the previous produce he used.

"It is destroying everything. This is before the software update, everything is pretty much damaged," Judkins says.



He then shows how and why he decided to do the test, with the electric vehicle's screen detailing how a software update will make it so that the "frunk can better detect obstructions just before it finishes closing."

His experiment progresses to his arm, his hand and then his pointer finger. His arm and hand were detected without issue. When testing his finger, he looks nervous as the frunk begins to close down on it. Eventually, everyone can see his finger does get stuck, and he showcases a rather nasty looking indentation while his finger is shaking.

"I feared for my finger for a second… not gonna lie," Judkins says. "While the new Cybertruck update does protect your banana, your finger is still at risk. They have some work to do."

