Tesla driver using autopilot mode charged with vehicular homicide in death of motorcyclist

A Washington man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after a Tesla in autopilot mode slammed into a motorcyclist, killing him.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday in Maltby, Washington, according to a Washington State Patrol incident summary.

The Tesla Model S driver, identified in court documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle as 56-year-old Carl Hunter, told first responders the vehicle in autopilot mode "lurched forward as it accelerated and collided with the motorcycle in front of him."

The motorcyclist, 28-year-old Jeff Nissen of Stanwood, was pronounced dead at the crash site. Investigators say he was ejected from atop the bike before being run over by the Tesla.

"[Jeff] was such a loving person, such a loving uncle. He loved his nieces and nephews," Nissen's sister, Jenessa Fagerlie, told FOX 13. "We were hoping someday that he would have kids, but he got taken too soon."

Nissen would have turned 29 in June. Fagerlie said her brother hugged her and told her he loved her the last time she saw him.

Court documents say the Tesla driver admitted to having one drink prior to the crash but passed field and blood tests. Detectives labeled distracted driving as the cause of the crash since the driver was using his phone at the time.

Tesla is offering new and existing Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y owners "the opportunity to experience the latest Full Self-Driving (Supervised) features," with a free 30-day trial, according to its website.

The trial was launched with the newest software upgrade for the vehicles, version 12.3 or later. It is available to Tesla owners in the U.S. and Canada.

"Under your supervision, Full Self-Driving (Supervised) can drive your Tesla almost anywhere," the car manufacturer tells operators under its release notes in the Tesla app. "It will make lane changes, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns."

The company recommends drivers "use additional caution" and "remain attentive" when utilizing the feature. It adds that vehicles do not become "autonomous" and drivers should not become "complacent."

Tesla did not respond to a FOX Business request for comment, and it is unknown if the driver involved in the crash was utilizing the self-driving trial or had paid for the service.

"Put your phone away and less distractions, the better," Fagerlie said as a message to drivers. "You still need to pay attention to the road."