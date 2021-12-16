Man who doesn’t like whisky sells 4,000-piece mini whisky bottle collection for $40K

Brian Marshall doesn’t like whisky, but he’s certainly profited from the drink.

Marshall, from Kettering, U.K., recently sold his collection of 4,000 miniature whisky bottles for about $39,726 (£29,750) at an online auction on Sunday, according to SWNS.

Marshall has been collecting mini bottles of whisky – primarily Scotch – since the 1980s from all over the world including the U.S., Iraq, Uruguay and Australia, SWNS reported.

Marshall told SWNS he started his hobby when a coworker, who was collecting full-size bottles of whisky, recommended he collect mini ones.

"It took on a life of its own because I started planning my holidays in Scotland around it," Marshall said.

"But when my mates asked why I collect whisky miniatures when I don’t even like the taste, I used to say, ‘Well, you buy cigarettes and at the end of the week all you have is a pile of ash, but I have my beautiful bottles to look at,’" Marshall added.

Marshall collected and stored his whisky bottles in 130 boxes in his garage, according to SWNS. He also collected some books on whisky and distilleries.

"Most of the bottles are from the 1980s and 1990s because the distilleries stopped making as many miniatures after that," Marshall said. "It’s an era that’s gone, but there used to be so many great whisky shops up there."

Recently, Marshall moved in with his partner and he didn’t have as much space for the collection.

After sorting through everything he had collected, Marshall decided to part ways with the mini whisky bottles, SWNS reported.

He told SWNS he donated a box of whisky books to a local thrift shop and the bottles – as well as a few other whisky books – went up for auction in two online sales at Gildings Auctioneers, which closed on Sunday.

"I thought the entire collection would make between £7,000 ($9,344) and £8,000 ($10,679) at the very most, so this is a very pleasant Christmas bonus," Marshall said. "But I never had any aim in mind, I don’t even like the stuff."

"I’m delighted that my bottles have now gone on to new collectors and I hope they will enjoy them as much as I have enjoyed collecting them," he added.

