A Costco employee has gone viral for posting a video on TikTok talking about her pay.

Natalie, a TikTok user who goes by the handle @natnatt21, posted a short clip on the social media platform last week, where she said that she makes $29.50 an hour as a Costco employee.

In the video, which appears to show Natalie and one of her co-workers in a Costco store, Natalie wrote the words "When you make $29.50 just to draw smiley faces on receipts."

She captioned the video: "And it’s union.. Gotta love Costco."

Since she posted the video on Nov. 28, Natalie’s video has been viewed more than 17.5 million times.

Many people who commented on the clip seemed upset by Natalie’s pay.

"That’s more than some nurses make ain’t it? Pretty bogus," one person wrote.

"I’m out here saving lives and you’re putting smiley faces on paper," another person said."AND we have the same pay…. Make it make sense."

Someone else commented: "Then why am I getting less than that to save lives?"

Other commenters responded saying that people who were mad shouldn’t be mad at Costco or the company’s employees.

"Don’t blame Costco blame the system," one commenter said.

Another wrote: "Be mad [at] your employer who underpays you and makes you work hard for a raise."

Meanwhile, other commenters praised Costco for offering generous pay to its workers.

"My fiancé works for Costco as an Operations Supervisor," one person wrote. "BEST company to work for!!!!"

"They say one of the best retail jobs is Costco," someone else said.

Another person added: "I love Costco for this reason. Also it shows that they pay their employees well. They all seem happy to work and super friendly."

Costco did not immediately respond to FoxFSDKF request for comment on Natalie’s video.

In October, Costco raised its starting hourly wage for new employees to $17 an hour, FOX Business previously reported.

The change was made effective on Oct. 25 of this year and applied to all new employees in the U.S., according to the report.