Major weight loss, pain relief seen with Eli Lilly's next-gen drug in late-stage trial

A new weight-loss drug that Eli Lilly is testing is helping patients in a late-stage trial lose an average of 28.7% of their body weight and offered "substantial" relief from osteoarthritis pain.

In the Phase 3 trial, Lilly tested the two strongest doses of retatrutide, which works on three different hormones that affect appetite and metabolism, in adults who were overweight or had obesity and also had knee osteoarthritis, but did not have diabetes.

When used along with diet and exercise, the drug led to major weight loss and also helped reduce pain and improve how well people could move. Specifically, the drug lowered weight by up to an average of 71.2 lbs and reduced pain by up to an average of 75.8%. That percentage is based on the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) pain score.

ELI LILLY CUTS ZEPBOUND PRICES IN COMPETITIVE WEIGHT LOSS DRUG MARKET BATTLE

"People with obesity and knee osteoarthritis often live with pain and restricted mobility, and may eventually require total joint replacement," said Kenneth Custer, president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health.

The drug outperformed Lilly's other weight-loss drug Zepbound.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES DEAL WITH DRUGMAKERS TO LOWER COST OF WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LLY ELI LILLY & CO. 993.64 +11.42 +1.16%

Custer said the company is encouraged by the results of the trial as it highlights "the powerful effect of retatrutide" on body weight, pain and physical function. The company believes the drug could "become an important option for patients with significant weight loss needs and certain complications, including knee osteoarthritis."

Side effects included gastrointestinal issues like nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

WEGOVY, OZEMPIC: THE BARRIERS TO ACCESSING THESE WEIGHT-LOSS DRUGS

This underpins Lilly's position as a major player in the weight-loss market that is also dominated by Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy and Ozempic.

Lilly, known for blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes-related drugs Zepbound and Mounjaro, has been moving quickly to introduce new medications and broaden its reach to consumers. It is in the midst of awaiting federal approval for its once-daily oral obesity drug Orforglipron.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It's also cutting the cost of its drugs on its direct-to-consumer platform LillyDirect. The platform launched in early 2024 and allows consumers who lack insurance or lack adequate coverage to access Zepbound and Mounjaro from Lilly through its Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program. The program slashes the cost of the starting doses of its drugs, lowering the barrier of entry for people trying to start out on the drugs.