Trump announces deal with drugmakers to lower cost of weight-loss drugs

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced deals with pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly that would cut the cost of the lowest doses of their in-demand weight-loss drugs, lowering the barrier for new patients to access treatment.

Under the plan, Novo Nordisk said the lowest doses of Wegovy will cost $149 for a month's supply if approved, and will extend across all the company’s direct-to-patient offerings. The company also confirmed plans to lower prices for its injectable drugs, including Wegovy and Ozempic, under Medicare Part D, Medicaid and self-pay channels. Novo Nordisk said it is reviewing its U.S. self-pay pricing and expects to announce updated offers for Wegovy and Ozempic in the coming weeks.

For self-pay patients, Lilly said it will offer Zepbound starting at $299 for the lowest dose and up to $449 for higher doses – roughly $50 below current direct-to-patient prices and comparable to prices in Europe through the company's digital pharmacy platform, LillyDirect. Orforglipron, Lilly’s once-daily oral obesity pill that is still awaiting federal approval, will also start at $149 for the lowest dose. Medicare beneficiaries will pay no more than $50 per month for Zepbound and Orforglipron.

Additional drugs, including Emgality, Trulicity and Mounjaro, will be added to LillyDirect at 50% to 60% off current list prices.

GLP-1 medications work by mimicking natural hormone pathways in the body to help regulate appetite, increase feelings of fullness and improve blood sugar control. They were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, but in recent years have become FDA-approved specifically for obesity under certain brand names like Wegovy and Zepbound.

The medications have been hard to attain, largely because of inadequate insurance coverage and steep out-of-pocket costs. There have also been supply constraints as off-label demand for weight-loss use exploded. Patients, including high-profile figures, were turning to Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss.

Both companies have previously told FOX Business that they have been engaged in discussions with the administration to increase affordability and expand patient access to their drugs, aligning with the administration's Most Favored Nation executive order which seeks to lower drug prices in the U.S.

In the meantime, both companies have already launched their own direct-to-consumer platforms aimed at expanding patient access by limiting the barriers new patients face.

Novo Nordisk launched its platform, NovoCarePharmacy, in March, allowing patients who couldn’t afford the standard list price or lacked insurance coverage for its highly coveted drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.

Lilly's platform, LillyDirect, which launched in early 2024, allows some consumers who lack insurance or who are insured or lack adequate coverage to access Zepbound and Mounjaro directly from Eli Lilly without going through insurance