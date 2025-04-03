These major US airlines have top frequent-flyer programs: study

Frequent flyer programs are a staple among major U.S. carriers, but according to a recently released analysis, some are better than others.

The loyalty program for Alaska Airlines notched the title of "best frequent flyer program" for 2025 in an analysis released last week by WalletHub.

Overall, the personal finance site’s study examined the frequent flyer programs of the 10 biggest U.S. carriers.

It relied on nearly two-dozen metrics to formulate the order of its rankings while factoring in the yearly budgets of light, average and frequent travelers, WalletHub said. Membership perks, miles expiration, elite status achievability, booking blackout dates, retroactive flight credits and reward point/miles value were among some of the measures.

Alaska Mileage Plan’s ranking as No. 1 this year marked the second consecutive year that the Alaska Airlines rewards program achieved the top overall position from WalletHub.

According to the study, these were the top five frequent-flyer programs.

Alaska Airlines’ Alaska Mileage Plan

United Airlines’ United MileagePlus

Delta Air Lines’ Delta SkyMiles

Hawaiian Airlines’ HawaiianMiles

American Airlines’ American Airlines AAdvantage

While Alaska Airlines received first place overall for its Alaska Mileage Plan, other major U.S. carriers earned the highest marks for specific categories WalletHub used to help determine the rankings, the study showed.

When it came to "destination coverage," for instance, the United MileagePlus program scored the highest. Meanwhile, the study found American Airlines' AAdvantage program placed No. 1 for airline coverage, a category that WalletHut said looked at the number of domestic and international destinations.

Hawaiian Airlines saw the top scores for rewards value and membership status perks this year, according to WalletHub. The study said HawaiianMiles offered members a $12.99 per $100 spent rewards value this year.

That carrier became part of Alaska Air Group, the corporate parent of Alaska Airlines, through a multibillion-dollar deal last year. Alaska Air Group said in its most recent annual report that it will merge Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ loyalty programs in an "integrated program" this year.

WalletHub also reported that JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and Hawaiian were the only ones out of the major carriers it looked at with frequent flyer programs whose rewards value went up from last year.

A recent survey released by trade association Airlines for America found that "loyalty/frequent flyer program points/miles/perks" was the fifth most important factor for American adults that caught a flight last year when "choosing among flights from multiple airlines." More than half identified ticket price, which ranked No. 1, as their top priority in that situation.

Last year, 52% of American adults traveled by plane in 2024, according to the survey.