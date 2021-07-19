Target, Staples, Dollar General, other retailers lure in teachers with back-to-school discounts

Major retailers are trying to lure in teachers with competing discounts ahead of the upcoming school year.

The main competitors are Target, Kohls, Staples and Dollar General – all of which are trying to capitalize on the back-to-school shopping season.

For its fourth year, Target featured its Teacher Prep event, offering teachers a one-time discount of 15% off select classroom supplies if they join the company's loyalty program, Target Circle.

The discount applies to all K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors, and vocational/trade/technical school teachers. However, it only applies through July 31.

Target's effort kicked off right after Kohl's offered a two-day sale, giving "educators and school staff an opportunity to treat themselves" to a 20% discount on in-store purchases from July 16-18.

Staples and Dollar General are also following suit, though their sales last through September.

Dollar General is offering educators a 30% discount on purchases through Sept. 6 and Staples is offering teachers and school administrators 20% off select in-store purchases through Sept. 30. However, Staples customers will need to enroll in the company's Classroom Rewards program on the Staples Connect app to reap the benefits.

The back-to-school shopping season is seen as the second most important period for retailers behind the holidays and consumers are already hitting the stores, according to industry experts.

The National Retail Federation (NRF), the nation's largest retail trade group, said more than half of K-12 and college shoppers, about 51%, began shopping for the items they will need when classes resume.

In fact, many of them, about 39%, are taking advantage of sale events, including Prime Day, Target Deal Days and Walmart's Deals for Days for back-to-school supplies, according to the NRF.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.