Major grocery store closing a dozen locations in 3 states

A dozen Safeway stores throughout three states are slated to close by early November as the company aims to better align with consumer demand and ensure its long-term growth.

A spokesperson for Safeway's parent company, Albertsons, said the company consolidated the two of its divisions – the Intermountain and Denver divisions – into the newly formed Mountain West Division, which is now taking several steps to integrate the team structures and store networks of the two former divisions.

Ten Safeway stores in Colorado, one in New Mexico and one in Nebraska will cease operations on or before Nov. 7.

GROCERY GIANT KROGER TO CLOSE 60 STORES IN NEXT 18 MONTHS

"Safeway has proudly served these communities for decades, and the decision to close these stores was not made lightly," the spokesperson said. "With a focus on growth, these closures will enable us to continue investing in our store network and better align with evolving customer needs."

The spokesperson said that the company will continuously evaluate the performance of its store and "occasionally, after long and careful deliberation" close certain locations that it deems necessary. However, the company said it's working to place affected associates in nearby stores when possible.

KROGER THROWS LATEST PUNCH IN LEGAL BATTLE WITH ALBERTSONS

The mayor of Lamar, Colorado, Kirk Crespin, posted on Facebook that one of the locations, Lamar Safeway Store No. 1721, had been operating for more than a half century and will officially close its doors to the public on Nov. 7.

"I received official notice from the Director of Communications with Safeway’s Mountain West Division, confirming this difficult decision," Crespin posted, adding that 53 workers are getting laid off or moved to other locations as a result.

GROCERY CHAIN SHUTTERS MULTIPLE LOCATIONS AS INDUSTRY STRUGGLES CONTINUE TO MOUNT

"Safeway has been more than just a grocery store—it’s been a part of Lamar’s daily life, a place of connection, and a symbol of stability for generations. Its absence will be felt deeply," he said, adding that the city will "continue working closely with our economic development partners to recruit new businesses—especially one that can provide similar goods and services to meet the needs of our residents."

The following Safeway stores are closing on or before November 7, 2025:

201 E Jefferson, Englewood, Colorado 80113

500 E. 120th Ave, Northglenn, Colorado 80233

1653 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80222

12200 E. Mississippi, Aurora, Colorado 80012

3657 S. College Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525

860 Cleveland Ave., Loveland, Colorado 80537

5060 North Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918

1425 S Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80916

315 West 2nd St., La Junta, Colorado 81050

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE