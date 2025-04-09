Major fast-food chain losing one of its oldest, most iconic locations

Out with the old, in with the new. One of Taco Bell's oldest operating locations with an iconic facade is closing its doors.

Taco Bell restaurant number 31, which stands for the fast-food chain's 31st location, off McDowell and Hayden roads in Scottsdale, Arizona, is shutting down sometime in the near future, FOX 10 Phoenix reports.

"Well, it seems like it's kind of silly to be sentimental about a fast-food place closing," Todd, a customer of the location, told the local TV station. "But, you know, this is really just an icon."

The location currently operates 24 hours a day. It opened in the 1960s and has outgrown its small kitchen, indoor dining area and drive-thru. It is owned by Desert De Oro Foods (DDO), according to KPNX-TV.

BUC-EE'S SUES MISSOURI-BASED TRAVEL STOP CALLED BARC-EE'S FOR TRADEMARK INFRINGEMENT

"We found out that this store would be closing, and as a Taco Bellian, you can't miss it," Stephanie Suriano, who lives in Michigan and flew out to the Valley to eat at the location one last time, told KPNX.

"It's a flagship location. It was one of the first to be built like this, it's the last to be built like this; they don't exist like anymore," she said.

DISNEY ELEVATING THEME PARK DINING: 'FROM MICKEY BARS TO MICHELIN STARS'

DDO opened its 219th Taco Bell last month, according to a media release. The company's website says that it uses names, designs, logos, related trademarks and products "under license from Taco Bell Corporation and Yum! Brands."

Neither Taco Bell nor owner Yum! Brands immediately responded to a FOX Business request for comment.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 147.03 +5.75 +4.07%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Employees at the location told KPNX they expect the closure to happen on Friday. A DDO spokesperson told the media outlet no plans are set in stone for the building, furniture or street sign once the new location opens across the street.