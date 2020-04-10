Maine snowstorm leaves over 200,000 without power

A late-season snowstorm left hundreds of thousands of customers across Maine without power.

More than 253,000 people were initially left in the dark after a mix of rain, snow and heavy winds crawled into the state Thursday night, leading to “hundreds” of motor vehicle accidents, according to the Press Herald.

The storm only complicated matters for residents who have been directed to "stay healthy at home" in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Prior to the storm, Derek Schroeter from the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine cautioned a coastal storm would intensify Thursday afternoon, bringing rain along the coast and snow in western and northern Maine.

Central Maine Power urged customers to be prepared for power outages.

Central Maine Power spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett told the outlet that 230 crews are working to restore the power.

"Our storm response team is working to ensure damaged equipment is made safe and power is restored as quickly and safely as possible," the company tweeted.

However, the National Weather Service warned that gusty winds may slow power restoration efforts. As of Friday morning, more than 200,000 customers remain in the dark, according to CMP estimates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.