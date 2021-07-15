Chip and Joanna Gaines Magnolia Network banking on home, family content

Chip and Joanna Gaines and Discovery’s joint venture, Magnolia Network, is launching on July 15.

It features a highly-anticipated launch slate and summer programming rollout schedule with more than "150 hours of premium unscripted content from an ever-growing roster of creators spanning home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship and the arts," a press release revealed.

There are 22 new shows launching this week. Back in 2019, Magnolia Network was originally announced as a cable channel taking over the struggling DIY Network.

"At Magnolia Network, we believe in telling life’s stories authentically and empowering our viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things," Chip and Joanna said in a statement. "We seek to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity. Here, we are creating a space where we hope viewers will feel their time with us is never without purpose, but rather is time well spent."

JOANNA GAINES GIVES SNEAK PEEK OF 'FIXER UPPER' AHEAD OF UPCOMING EPISODES

Here's a breakdown of all the Magnolia Network shows that will be available on discovery+ on Thursday, July 15:

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home – Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces"

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines – Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Family Dinner – Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to hear their stories and explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

Homegrown – Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms while exploring the joy and benefits of growing your own food.

Restoration Road with Clint Harp – Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES LAUNCH VIRTUAL CLASSES THROUGH MAGNOLIA NETWORK

First Time Fixer – First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.

Home Work – Candis and Andy Meredith's biggest renovation project to date is transforming a 20,000-square-foot historic school into their family home -- all while juggling projects for clients, rental properties and life with their blended family of nine.

Van Go – Chewy Design Co. owner Brett Lewis renovates vans into tiny homes on the road, creating innovative solutions and tackling the many challenges that come with custom outfitting each vehicle for his clients' lifestyles.

The Johnnyswim Show – Husband-wife musicians Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez raised their kids for years on a tour bus while playing with their band. Faced with a canceled tour due to COVID-19, the family must adjust to life at home while adapting their music careers.

The Fieldhouse – At The Fieldhouse, physical and personal challenges are tackled head-on. Owner Justin Bane and his staff change lives by restoring and rehabilitating clients from the inside out at this cutting-edge fitness facility in Abilene, Texas.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES SHARE MORE DETAILS ABOUT THEIR UPCOMING MAGNOLIA NETWORK

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things – Offering an in-depth look at how iconic American-made products are created, this series celebrates the ingenuity, passion and creativity of the people who proudly stand behind these timeless classics.

(re)motel – Passionate motel owners across America restore and redesign their historic properties to give them new life and create destination stops for a new generation of travelers.

Where We Call Home – Homeowners and designers reveal how commercial properties and unconventional spaces were reimagined into modern homes.

The Cabin Chronicles – This series explores the architecture, design and human connection behind beautiful cabins and their surrounding landscapes.

Super Dad – Father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus, along with his team of skilled builders, help aspiring DIY dads turn their kids' outrageous backyard dreams into playtime realities.

Inn The Works – Lindsey Kurowski and her team at Knotty Pine have set out to renovate the historic Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear Lake, CA, and bring it back to its former glory -- all while simultaneously learning the ropes of running an inn.

The Artisan’s Kitchen – Professional baker, flour authority and lover of all things food Bryan Ford makes remixed classics and introduces recipes infused with his Honduran heritage and his New Orleans upbringing.

CHIP GAINES REVEALS PAST STRUGGLE WITH 'FIXER UPPER' FAME: 'I LOST A PART OF MYSELF'

Growing Floret – Erin and Chris Benzakein have spent the last decade building their family-run business, Floret Farms, in the fertile Skagit River Valley of Washington State. Now, they're risking everything to add and rehabilitate 24 new acres and expand the business.

Fixer Upper – Chip and Joanna Gaines help homebuyers in Waco, Texas, look past the superficial and buy the worst house in the best neighborhood. With his expertise in construction and her keen design sense, Chip and Jo transform potential-rich houses into their clients' dream homes.

The following Magnolia Network shows will be available on discovery+ on Friday, July 23:

Mind for Design – Interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn creates breathtaking spaces with an eclectic-yet-distinctive style. Along with a team of skilled designers, Brian tackles decorating projects on any budget or within any scope, all with a dash of humor.

New episodes of the following shows will also be available: Family Dinner, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Homegrown, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, First Time Fixer, Home Work, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Van Go, The Fieldhouse, The Johnnyswim Show, Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things, (re)motel (4 new episodes), Where We Call Home (2 new episodes), The Cabin Chronicles (2 new episodes)

The following Magnolia Network shows will be available on discovery+ on Friday, July 30:

Zoë Bakes – Breaking down the secrets of talented pastry chefs and home bakers alike, Zoë François teaches how to achieve beautiful and delicious desserts right from home.

JOANNA GAINES TALKS FILMING NEW SHOWS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'WE HAVE TO BE SMART'

New episodes of the following shows will also be available: Family Dinner, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Homegrown, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, First Time Fixer, Home Work, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Mind for Design, Van Go, The Fieldhouse, The Johnnyswim Show, Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things, (re)motel (4 new episodes), Where We Call Home (2 new episodes), The Cabin Chronicles (2 new episodes)

The following Magnolia Network shows will be available on discovery+ on Friday, August 6:

For The Love of Kitchens – Paul O’Leary, Helen Parker and Robin Mclellan - together with their team of exceptionally skilled artisans - design and craft beautiful kitchens for deVOL, a design company based in a 16th century water mill in the heart of the English countryside.

Ranch to Table – Seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett tackles the work of running her family's 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients.

New episodes of the following shows will also be available: Family Dinner, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Zoë Bakes (3 new episodes), Homegrown, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (season finale), First Time Fixer, Home Work, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Mind for Design, Van Go, The Fieldhouse (season finale), The Johnnyswim Show, Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things, Where We Call Home (2 new episodes), and The Cabin Chronicles (2 new episodes).

The following Magnolia Network shows will be available on discovery+ on August 13:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Point of View: A Designer Profile – Giving a behind-the-curtain look into the mind of interior designers, this anthology series lets us in on their creative processes and introduces the inspirations and influences that shape their designs.

New episodes of the following shows will also be available: Family Dinner, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Ranch to Table, Zoë Bakes (2 new episodes), Homegrown (season finale), First Time Fixer, Home Work, For the Love of Kitchens, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Mind for Design, Van Go, The Johnnyswim Show, Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things, and The Cabin Chronicles (final 2 new episodes).

The following Magnolia Network shows will be available on discovery+ on August 20:

New episodes of the following shows will also be available: Family Dinner, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Ranch to Table, Zoë Bakes (final 2 new episodes), First Time Fixer (season finale), Home Work, For the Love of Kitchens, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Mind for Design (Season finale), Point of View: A Designer Profile, Van Go, The Johnnyswim Show, and Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things.

The following Magnolia Network shows will be available on discovery+ on August 27:

Self Employed – Entrepreneur Jonathan Morris travels the country to share the inspirational and new challenges of small business owners and their journeys to building their dream jobs.

New episodes of the following shows will also be available: Family Dinner, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Ranch to Table, Home Work, For the Love of Kitchens, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Point of View: A Designer Profile, Van Go (season finale), The Johnnyswim Show (season finale), and Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lastly, in addition to the previously announced Magnolia Workshops, the following library content will be available only on the MAGNOLIA app on Thursday, July 15:

The French Chef – In this iconic US cooking series, follow along with cooking legend Julia Child as she introduces American kitchens to French cuisine – preparing everything from simple croissants to the classic boeuf bourguignon.

Monty Don’s Gardens – Monty Don travels to the US, Japan, Italy, France and the Middle East exploring iconic gardens which tells him, and in turn the viewer, so much about the country at large in a way rarely explored.

World’s Most Secret Homes – From remote houses in forests and luxury bunkers buried underground to cabins on remote islands and homes hidden in mountains, we meet the owners who explain why they wanted to live in such an unusual property and how they found their secluded plots.