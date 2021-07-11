Maggiano's brings back Make-A-Wish campaign

There’s nothing more delicious than charity.

As restaurants across the country reopen and start working on returning to normal, many are also looking to bring back yearly traditions. This includes charity drives and for one restaurant chain, that is a dream come true.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Maggiano’s Little Italy announced the return of its Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish campaign. The restaurant chain is teaming up with the charity to raise $500,000 to help children with critical illnesses.

In a press release, President of Maggiano’s Steve Provost said, "Each year, our Guests and Teammates look forward to our annual Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish campaign, and we are grateful to bring it back this year to help give children once-in-a-lifetime experiences, especially after such a difficult year for everyone. We're not only proud to serve our Chef-Features menu, but are also proud of where the proceeds go. Now that we're returning to some sense of normalcy, this is an ideal time to make a difference, and we're so thankful for everyone's support."

CHIPOTLE USING TIKTOK TO START ACCEPTING RESUMES

The campaign will run until August 11th. The restaurant will donate a dollar for every guest that orders a dish from a list of courses. There will also be a list of drinks that will spark a donation of fifty cents.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Maggiano's has been an excellent partner over the years with their ongoing contributions that allow us to continue granting wishes on a daily basis," said president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation of America Richard K. Davis. "With the proceeds donated, we've been able to fund life-changing experiences for wish kids that deliver hope when they need it most."