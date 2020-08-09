Madonna reveals she's been working on a screenplay with Oscar winner Diablo Cody

Madonna is getting back in the movie business.

Continue Reading Below

The music icon shared the news on Instagram on Friday, sharing a minute-long clip of herself and Diablo Cody, a screenwriter who won an Oscar for penning "Juno."

In the clip, brief bits of conversations between the two can be heard regarding the script.

MADONNA EYES RETURN TO 'MATERIAL GIRL' ROOTS AT WARNER RECORDS

"When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do.?" Madonna, 61, wrote in the caption. "Write a Screenplay with Diablo Cody about ..."

While the "Material Girl" singer didn't reveal any further details, she included a handful of emojis including a microphone and a treble clef sign, indicating it may be music-related.

Additionally, the two could be heard discussing a costume worn by Madonna during a past tour, leaving followers speculating whether the project may be a biopic.

MADONNA SUED FOR SHOWING UP LATE TO NEW YORK CONCERTS: REPORT

“The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?” Cody asked.

“Yeah,” replies the singer. “Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset, it’s cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it.”

Should the film move beyond the screenplay stage, it is unclear how involved the musician will be, as she's acted in the past -- even earning a Golden Globe for her performance in "Evita" -- as well as written and directed films.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Madonna has not appeared in film or television since a 2009 "Saturday Night Live" appearance, according to IMDb. Before that, she lent her voice to "Arthur and the Invisibles" and appeared in an episode of "Will & Grace."