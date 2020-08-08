Madonna eyes return to 'Material Girl' roots at Warner Records

Madonna has reportedly left her label with Interscope Records after nearly 10 years and is eyeing a deal with Warner Records, according to The Sun.

Continue Reading Below

The pop superstar signed her first-ever record deal in 1982 with Sire Records, which is owned by Warner Music Group and distributed by Warner Records (known as Warner Bros. Records until 1999), so the move would be a return to her roots.

The "Like a Prayer" singer apparently inked a three-album deal with Interscope in 2011 and just recently decided to part ways with the company, The Sun reported.

INSTAGRAM FLAGS MADONNA POST FOR 'INACCURATE' CORONAVRIUS INFORMATION

Warner Media did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business.

Google searches for "Warner Music Group artists" and "Warner Records artists" feature Madonna, despite the fact that neither company's website listed Madonna as an artist it represented at the time of publication.

One Twitter user pointed out that Warner Music Group changed its cover photo on Twitter to feature Madonna and followed the superstar on Instagram.

CORONAVIRUS CANCELING CONCERTS: MADONNA NIXES PARIS; PEARL JAM BAGS FIRST LEG OF NEW TOUR

Madonna's latest record, Madame X, was released in June 2019. The "Material Girl" star is the best-selling female music artist of all time with more than 300 million total claimed sales.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Interscope has contracts with music icons ranging from Dr. Dre to The Who, Selena Gomez and the 19-year-old singer Billie Eilish, who won five Grammys last year after releasing her first album.

Warner Music Group has inked deals with artists from Led Zeppelin to Ed Sheeran and Wiz Khalifa.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS